Man accused of killing Patrolman Cassie Johnson pleads not guilty

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The man charged with the murder of Charleston Police Patrolman Cassie Johnson, pleaded not guilty in the case, according to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

Joshua Marcellus Phillips was arraigned in Kanawha Circuit Court today, Thursday, April 22, 2021. His pretrial date was set for Aug. 10 at 1 p.m. with the trial date set for Aug. 16 at 9 a.m. in Kanawha Circuit Court.

The defendant is accused of killing Officer Johnson, 28, when she was shot in the line of duty while responding to a parking complaint Dec. 1, 2020, on Garrison Avenue in Charleston. Officer Johnson died of her injuries on Dec. 3. Phillips was charged with 1st-degree murder on Dec. 12.