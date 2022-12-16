HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The man accused of shooting and killing a man at a gas station in May 2021 was acquitted of all charges

Carl Rose, Jr. was in court in Cabell County. Rose was accused of shooting and killing a man who he says was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife in 2021 at a Milton gas station.

Prosecutors say that James Oldham was walking away from the situation and the fatal gunshot wounds were in his back.

Rose was found not guilty on charges of first-degree and second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and wanton endangerment.