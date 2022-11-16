MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man accused of murders in both Ohio and West Virginia entered a not-guilty plea in a Meigs County court on Wednesday.

Wayne Leib Jr. pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the alleged murder of Dwayne Qualls on Sept. 30, 2022.

He was arrested that night and charged with Aggravated Murder on Oct. 3.

Leib is also accused in another murder that happened earlier that same evening in Mason, West Virginia, just 10 minutes away from the scene in Pomeroy. During the investigation, Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney said Jason Pierce, 34, of Racine, was found with multiple gunshots and stab wounds in a home on Front Street in Mason.

Authorities say Leib faces a first-degree murder charge in the Mason investigation.

Leib’s trial date is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 7, 2023, at 8 a.m. His bail remains at $2 million cash.