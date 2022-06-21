GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man accused of shooting a police officer has signed a plea agreement.

According to Greenup County Circuit Court, Jonathan Smithers signed a plea agreement saying that he will plead guilty to the following charges:

Attempted murder First-degree possession of a controlled substance Criminal possession of a forged instrument Resisting arrest Second-degree felony offender

The plea agreement says he will serve life in prison after entering the plea.

Back in early May, Flatwoods PD responded to a suspicious person call in the area of Walnut Street in Flatwoods, Kentucky. It was there that Jonathan Smithers allegedly shot Flatwoods police officer Tommy Robinson in the neck. Robinson was hospitalized for several days.

Smithers is expected to enter this plea in court on August 11 at 9:30 a.m.