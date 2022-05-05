BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man accused of shooting a police officer was in court on unrelated charges on Thursday morning.

Jonathan Smithers pleaded not guilty to possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor and promoting sex performance by a minor under 16 years of age.

Given that Smithers also faces new charges relating to the shooting of a Flatwoods police officer, his bond was increased to $500,000 cash only.

After he pleaded not guilty, his council withdrew from representing him.

His pre-trial for these charges will be June 16.

Smithers was taken into custody on Monday after allegedly shooting a Flatwoods police officer. Police say they were trying to arrest Smithers for drug possession when he attempted to flee and then shot officer Tom Robinson.

Flatwoods PD Chief David Smith said that Robinson is still in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound to the neck.