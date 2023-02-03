KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston man accused of shooting a woman and her dog last year has been indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury.

According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Gregory Ray, 35, of Charleston, was indicted on charges of Attempted Murder, Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Cruelty to Animals and Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm.

Charleston Police say on Sept. 30, 2022, they responded to the 1300 block of 7th Ave. around noon regarding a shooting. They say they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the chest. They also found that the victim’s dog was also shot.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment, and the dog was taken to a veterinary hospital.

Ray was arrested in connection to the shooting in October 2022. He is set to appear in court on Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.