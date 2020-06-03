Man accused of striking another man with car in ‘love triangle’ dispute

William M. Akers, 59, of Lucasville, Ohio was arrested June 1, 2020 after a man was hit by a car as the result of an ongoing love triangle. (Photo Courtesy: Scioto County Sheriff’s Office)

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — An Ohio man is facing charges after a man was hit by a car as the result of an “ongoing love triangle.”

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini say deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol officers were called shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020, to a scene in Portsmouth, Ohio, following a report a man had allegedly been run over by a car.

Upon arrival, law enforcement say they determined the man had allegedly been run over intentionally.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Mickey Ward, 42, of Portsmouth, Ohio. Sheriffs say he was flown to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

During this investigation, the detective was able to interview a witness and determine the suspect was run over as a result of an ongoing love triangle involving a husband and a boyfriend.

William M. Akers, 59, of Lucasville, Ohio was arrested June 1, 2020. According to deputies, Akers allegedly left the scene of the incident. Deputies made repeated attempts to contact Akers after the incident.

Deputies say Akers is charged with one count of felonious assault and one count of leaving the scene of an accident. He is being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $32,500 bond after appearing in Portsmouth Municipal Court Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Sheriff Marty V. Donini stated this is still an ongoing investigation possibly resulting in more charges being presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury on a later date.

