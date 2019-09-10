Man accused of threatening to kill Marshall University cheerleaders

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK/AP) – A Kentucky man is accused of threatening to kill the cheerleading team of Marshall University, along with a specific female victim and her family.

According to court documents, 18-year-old Tanner Wayne Rasnake of Louisa, Kentucky was booked on Monday on a felony charge of threats of terroristic acts. The West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority website shows he is currently being held at Western Regional Jail in Cabell County.

Court documents say Rasnake texted the victim on Sept. 1 and threatened her, her family and the Marshall University cheer team. They say he then video called the victim and witnesses overheard Rasnake repeat the threats. University police filed complaints charging Rasnake later that day and he was soon arrested in Kentucky.

Authorities have yet to release the victim’s age, her connection to Rasnake or say if she is a school cheerleader.

A Marshall spokesperson tells 13 News, “the university is aware of the case as it is being investigated by MUPD. Mr. Rasnake is not a student at Marshall.”

Rasnake is being held on a $50,000 bond and is due back in court on September 16.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.