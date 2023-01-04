KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The trial for a man accused of murder in Kanawha County will continue.

According to Judge Ken Ballard’s office, a competency hearing was held Tuesday for Terry Kirby, and he was found competent.

Terry Kirby was arrested and charged with murder after an incident at a home in Campbell’s Creek in Sept. of 2019. Police were called to the scene after shots were fired during an argument. Police say a witness saw Kirby leave the home after the shooting. Police later found him and say he had blood on his boot.

Kirby’s trial is set to begin at 9 a.m. on March 27 in Kanawha County Circuit Court.