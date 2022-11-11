CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of a Kanawha County murder was indicted by a grand jury.

Kerry Wiley was indicted for first-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Wiley is charged in the fatal shooting of Ty Hall, 55, of Charleston, in Kanawha City on Aug. 12, 2022. The Charleston Police Department said at the time of the shooting that Hall was found in a garage with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the shooting, investigators told 13 News Kerry came to the victim’s home where they allegedly got into an argument over Wiley’s termination from a construction job.