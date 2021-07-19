Man aims to collect 1,000 dolls to honor wife – here’s how to help!

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A table covered with dolls is what you see walking into the Cardwell home. But husband, Loren Cardwell, sees something else.

“Donna loved her barbie dolls… I’ll still take her one at Christmas,” says Loren Cardwell.

Cardwell says his wife had an adoring love for her dolls.

“At Christmas, whenever she saw that long rectangle box, she turned into a 9-year-old girl every year,” Cardwell says.

He’s now taken that love and turned it into a way to honor his late wife.

He collects dolls – in his wife’s name – and donates them in hope that children across the Mountain State can enjoy them, like Donna.

The first year he collected 119 dolls in her name, and last year he says they “ended up with 319 dolls.”

His goal now is to hit 1000, and he’s only 328 dolls away.

Cardwell says this will be something he does for Donna every year.

“She would be so happy knowing we were doing this in her name and as long as I’m breathing, we’re doing this every year,” says Cardwell.

If you’re interested in donating, you can mail them to him at 1460 Erwin Rd., Winfield WV, 25213.