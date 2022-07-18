WELLSTON, OH (WOWK)—A man is in custody after allegedly assaulting police officers in Wellston, Ohio.

Wellston PD says they responded to the 1300 block of S. Pennsylvania Ave. on Saturday to find a domestic violence suspect. They say they found the suspect in the back bedroom of a home and tried to arrest him.

They say that the suspect punched one officer in the face and kicked another officer in the groin before he was handcuffed.

49-year-old Reuben J. Ousley, of Wellston, was charged with domestic violence, two counts of assaulting a police officer, and two counts of resisting arrest.

He is currently being held at the Jackson County Jail.