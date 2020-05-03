Man and vehicle recovered from creek after Friday crash

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews have recovered the vehicle and man missing since a single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday.
The victim was identified as Tyler Davis, 29, of Huntington. The Kentucky State Police say Davis struck a guardrail West Virginia Route 152 and lost control, causing him to enter into Twelve Pole Creek near Garrets Creek Road.
Multiple search and rescue crews began a search and the Corps of Engineers closed down East Lynn Dam to lower the water level. Davis and his vehicle were recovered at about 1:30 p.m. today.
