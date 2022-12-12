KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The man and woman accused of killing a woman and stuffing her body in a well in Sissonville appeared before a Kanawha County judge on Monday morning.

Michael Smith and Virginia Smith, who are not related, were charged with killing Cheyenne Johnson on May 3, 2022.

Michael Smith’s defense attorney asked for more time to prepare for the trial, which the judge granted. Smith will return to court on March 20, 2023.

Virginia Smith’s attorney asked for a $100,000 home-confinement bond, but the state objected. She will return to court on April 10, 2023.