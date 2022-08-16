RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested after a burglary in Ravenswood.

According to the Ravenswood Police Department, officers were called to a reported burglary around 12 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15. The RPD says a precision rifle and a pistol were reported stolen in the incident.

Police say witnesses told them they saw a suspect, identified as Justin Williams, allegedly carrying a rifle from the Fitzhugh Street area.

The RPD says through the investigation, officers learned the suspect had fled from the Ravenswood area to the Fairplain area.

According to the RPD, officers worked with deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and after several hours, found Williams and the firearms that had been reported stolen.

Williams was arrested and arraigned on a $100,000, according to police.