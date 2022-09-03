KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people were injured and a man was arrested after a stabbing in Campbell’s Creek Friday night.

According to the Metro 911, the incident happened around 11:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 in the 100 block of Gab View Drive in Campbell’s Creek. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says two male victims were stabbed during an altercation.

According to the KCSO, one of the victims was stabbed in the chest and the other victim was stabbed in the back. Deputies say the victims’ wounds are “serious” but not believed to be life-threatening. Both victims were taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Deputies have identified the suspect in the incident as Allen Wolfingbarger, 45. As of 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, Wolfingbarger was in the South Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.