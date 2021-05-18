Man arrested after allegedly stealing deputy’s cruiser

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in Mason County and is awaiting arraignment on several charges after allegedly stealing a deputy’s cruiser this morning.

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Johnny Scott Hall was taken into custody at his home around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 18.

While deputies searched for the suspect, Ashton Elementary School and Hannan Jr./Sr. High School were placed on a precautionary lockdown. Mason County Schools Superintendent Jack Cullen said parents were able to pick their students up this afternoon and buses took the remaining students home around 2:30 p.m.