IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — An Ironton man who robbed a bank and called in a bomb threat to divert police’s attention on Feb. 18 has been arrested.

According to the Ironton Police Department, on Feb. 18 at around 2:45 p.m., they say Emory Scott Burke, 41 of Ironton, entered a Desco Credit Union on South 3rd Street demanding money. He left the bank with around $2,000.

After Burke was arrested at around 7:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Scott Avenue during a search by Ironton PD, he admitted to robbing the bank, according to law enforcement.

Ironton police say he also admitted to calling the sheriff’s office dispatch to say there is a bomb that was set to go off at 3 p.m. at Ironton High School. They say he did that to divert law enforcement’s attention while he was robbing the bank.

Burke has been charged with Aggravated Robbery, Making Terroristic Threats and Tampering with Evidence.

He is being held at the Lawrence County Jail.