Man arrested after barricading in Dunbar home identified, charged

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have released the name of a man arrested after barricading himself inside a home in Dunbar Saturday, Nov. 27.

According to the Magistrate Court of Kanawha County, Brian Sanders, 40, of Huntington was arrested on numerous charges Saturday. The incident began when authorities received a call Friday, Nov. 26 from a woman who said she had just been assaulted by her boyfriend. The victim told authorities they had gotten into a verbal argument, resulting in him allegedly grabbing her by the hair, dragging her downstairs, and then picking her up and pushing her against a wall with his hands around her neck.

The victim told authorities she told him to get out and they took the argument outside, according to court documents. Authorities say Sanders believed the victim was calling 911 and took her phone, throwing it across the railroad tracks. He then fled the scene in a white Chevy SUV.

Authorities say this incident violated Sanders’ bond through the Kanawha County Court System in another domestic case with the same victim. Part of his bond was to have no contact with the victim.

On Saturday, Nov. 27, a Dunbar police officer reported seeing a vehicle matching the description of the Chevy with the same registration near the victim’s home and went to contact the victim. A criminal complaint states after no answer to knocking or Metro 911 trying to call her cell phone, dispatchers pinged her phone and learned it was in the home, leading the officer to believe the victim was in danger.

Additional officers arrived with a search warrant and there was still no answer, according to the complaint. Authorities say an officer kicked in the door and the victim ran from a hallway, falling to the kitchen floor saying “he’s (Sanders) in the bathroom and he has a gun.” Officers said Sanders did not comply with orders to surrender and they then called for backup.

The criminal complaint states officers were able to go to the back door where the victim was able to open the door and safely get out of the house. Officers said Sanders then allegedly went to the basement with the firearm.

According to the complaint, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrived and arrested Sanders without incident. The complaint states that when officers interviewed the victim, she said Sanders allegedly would not let her answer the door to the officers, flashed a gun and allegedly “stated he was going to kill himself” if officers came into the home.