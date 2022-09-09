KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested after deputies say he broke into a home in Cross Lanes.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a residence on Sun Valley Dr. in Cross Lanes where a homeowner told them he was alerted by his dog and saw a man break into his home on his surveillance camera.

KCSO says that the suspect left his wallet on the windowsill of the home, and they later found him “pilfering through” mailboxes on a nearby street. They say that a K-9 was deployed after the suspect failed to comply with verbal commands. The suspect, 33-year-old Jacob Harrison, of St. Albans, was in possession of a toolset that was later learned to be stolen from a vehicle in Cross Lanes, deputies say.

Harrison is charged with attempted burglary and breaking and entering. KCSO says more charges are expected to be filed against him.