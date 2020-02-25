Man arrested after Fayette County, WV shooting

Justyn Allen, of Fayetteville, has been arrested and charged with two counts of Wanton Endangerment and Malicious Wounding. Feb. 25, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Facebook Page)

GATEWOOD, WV (WOWK) – A man is in custody following a shooting incident in Fayette County.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, Justyn Allen, of Fayetteville, has been arrested and charged with two counts of Wanton Endangerment and Malicious Wounding.

Police responded to a call around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, of a person with a gunshot wound in the Gatewood area of Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley said after receiving further information they determined Allen as a suspect and had allegedly discharged a handgun, striking the victim in an extremity. The victim is listed as stable at this time. Allen was arrested and charged in the incident, and was unable to post the $25,000 bond issued by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident, to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, through their Facebook page or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

