Man arrested after Gallia County police chase

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man already on parole has been arrested again after leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit in Gallia County.

According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, the incident began around 10:24 p.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022 when deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Jackson Pike near the Buhl Morton Road intersection in Green Township. The sheriff’s office says when the deputy activated his emergency lights, the driver failed to yield and instead began to flee.

The chase continued for over 30 miles until authorities used a tire deflation device. Deputies say the device caused the driver to travel off-road and into a cornfield where the vehicle stopped. The driver, identified as Bobby Gullett, 38, of Gallipolis was then taken into custody.

Sheriff Champlin says Gullett was already on parole from prison at the time of this incident.

“Unfortunately, we are way too familiar with Mr. Gullett as he has been in and out of prison his entire adult life,” Champlin said. “Thankfully, our law enforcement community performed valiantly last night and now, we can pave the way for Mr. Gullett to go back to prison, which is obviously where he feels most comfortable.”

Gullett is being held in the Gallia County Jail and charges are pending in the Gallipolis Municipal Court after Consulting with the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Gallipolis Police Department assisted in the pursuit.