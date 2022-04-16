KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested after a high-speed chase took police from Route 60 through Cedar Grove and Shrewsbury.

Daishaun Ford, 21, was stopped by deputies for a traffic violation when he sped up on Route 60 and Witcher Creek Road on April 15 just before 8 p.m.

Deputies say the man went at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour while weaving in and out of traffic.

Ford then changed direction after five minutes and almost hit a deputy’s car and started going westbound at the GoMart in Cedar Grove.

The vehicle pursuit stopped once the vehicle he was driving got stuck on train tracks at Pine Street.

Ford was arrested in Shrewsbury after a foot pursuit in a residential area.

Deputies say Ford was also in possession of a handgun and had marijuana, digital scales and plastic bags in the vehicle.

Ford is being charged with felony fleeing and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.