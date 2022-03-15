HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested after allegedly holding two hostages and stealing items from Advance Auto Parts in the 400 block of Washington Avenue in Huntington.

Eric Jami West, 35, is being charged with kidnapping and second-degree robbery after the incident.

The Huntington Police Department says at around 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 15, 2022, they got a call about a possible hostage situation. They say the suspect, later identified as West, called 911 using a store’s phone saying he had two hostages.

Witnesses to the situation say the suspect locked the front door of the store and would not let employees leave. The press release says the suspect also threatened employees with a car battery and then started taking items from the store.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found West leaving the store. He was taken into custody without incident. They say he was found with items from Advance Auto Parts on him at the time of his arrest.

HPD says there were no injuries as a result of this incident.

West is being held on $10,000 bail at the Western Regional Jail.