Man facing charges for incidents that began at Mingo Central High School

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for incidents that began at Mingo Central High School.
Zachery Fowler faces charges including Reckless Driving, Destruction of Property, Assault on School Employee, Battery and Felony of Fleeing with a Vehicle.
According to Mindo County officials, this arrest also stems from videos posted Monday on social media regarding an incident at Mingo Central High School.
