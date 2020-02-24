Man facing charges for incidents that began at Mingo Central High School

Mingo County Sheriff officials arrested Zachery Fowler today for charges stemming from an incident that began at Mingo Central High School. (FEB. 24 PHOTO COURTESY MINGO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE FACEBOOK PAGE)

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for incidents that began at Mingo Central High School.

Zachery Fowler faces charges including Reckless Driving, Destruction of Property, Assault on School Employee, Battery and Felony of Fleeing with a Vehicle.

According to Mindo County officials, this arrest also stems from videos posted Monday on social media regarding an incident at Mingo Central High School.

