Man arrested after motorcycle pursuit through Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – A man has been arrested and charged after Kanawha County deputies say he led them on a pursuit through the county on a stolen motorcycle. Deputies say Craig Lee Smith, III, 28, of Jefferson, W.Va has been charged with fleeing and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes detectives say they spotted Smith driving a stolen motorcycle about which they’d received a tip. The pursuit began when detectives attempted a traffic stop on Piedmont Road east of Charleston.

According to deputies, the pursuit went through Charleston’s East End, West Side, and North Charleston. It went to Dunbar, then across the Kanawha River into South Charleston. The motorcycle then led deputies out Smith Creek Road, Dry Branch Road, and into the City of Saint Albans. As it came into Jefferson on Kanawha Terrace it turned into Green Valley Drive then Hampshire Drive.

Deputies say Smith then ran into woods and was pursued by deputies including a K9 who apprehended Smith. He has been taken to an area hospital for treatment to his injuries. No one else was injured during the pursuit.

At various times officers from Charleston Police, Dunbar Police, South Charleston Police, Saint Albans Police, Nitro Police, and the West Virginia State Police assisted Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Deputies in the pursuit. Communication between the many agencies was handled by dispatchers at Metro 911.