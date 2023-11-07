HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested in Huntington Tuesday afternoon after a pursuit that started in Kentucky ended in West Virginia, dispatchers say.

Cabell County dispatchers say the call came in just before 2 p.m.

They say the man crashed his vehicle near the US-52 exit in the eastbound lanes of I-64.

Dispatchers say the man fled on foot towards the Harvey area around 2:20 p.m. Huntington police arrested the man around 10 minutes later.

There is no word on why the pursuit started or what the suspect’s name is.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.