HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested in Huntington Tuesday afternoon after a pursuit that started in Kentucky ended in West Virginia, dispatchers say.
Cabell County dispatchers say the call came in just before 2 p.m.
They say the man crashed his vehicle near the US-52 exit in the eastbound lanes of I-64.
Dispatchers say the man fled on foot towards the Harvey area around 2:20 p.m. Huntington police arrested the man around 10 minutes later.
There is no word on why the pursuit started or what the suspect’s name is.
This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.