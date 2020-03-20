Man arrested after officer-involved shooting and pursuit in WV counties

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says an officer was involved in a shooting that was followed by a pursuit. Police say the pursuit has ended in Dixie in Nicholas County.

Police say the incident began as a domestic call and the suspect is now in custody. There is no word on any injuries at this time.

