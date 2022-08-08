OLIVE HILL, KY (WOWK) – A man has been taken to the hospital with severe injuries after an alleged early morning fight this weekend in Olive Hill, Kentucky.

According to Olive Hill Police Department Chief Bruce Palmer, officers responded to a call early Sunday morning regarding a fight that began downtown. Palmers says both parties involved then left the scene to a home where another fight allegedly began.

Palmer says one of the men, identified as Binion was allegedly struck with a board and then a baseball bat. The other man involved was stabbed multiple times, according to police.

The chief says Binion was arrested and taken to the Carter County Detention Center. The other man was taken to the hospital “due to the severity of his injuries” for treatment.

Palmer says further charges in the incident are pending.