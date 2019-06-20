Man arrested after pursuit near Sissonville

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.VA. (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man after they say he led them on a pursuit near Sissonville, West Virginia this morning. Deputies say Timothy Allen Carpenter, 37, of Sissonville, W.Va., has been charged with felony counts of fleeing and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Deputies say early in the morning of Thursday, June 20th, 2019, they spotted a vehicle driving with no headlights on Tupper’s Creek Road near Sissonville, W.Va. Deputy B. L. Kay discovered the vehicle was reported stolen in South Charleston, W.Va. earlier in June. When Deputy Kay attempted a traffic stop, he says Carpenter fled at a high rate of speed, sometimes driving in the opposite lanes of traffic nearly striking other vehicles head-on.

When the vehicle was near Pocatalico another Deputy deployed spike strips which deflated the tires on the stolen vehicle. Carpenter was then detained.

When Carpenter was arrested, deputies say two firearms were found on him. Additional charges may be filed in the future in relation to this investigation. Carpenter was taken to South Central Regional Jail.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.