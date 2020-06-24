Man arrested after pursuit with infant in vehicle

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man was arrested in Wayne County following a vehicle pursuit that lasted nearly an hour. Police say a child and another passenger were also in the vehicle.

Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson says Daniel “Dan Dan” Nelson was arrested on nine warrants as well as additional charges related to the incident.

Daniel “Dan Dan” Nelson was arrested on multiple charges after a police pursuit in Wayne County. June 23, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Sheriff’s Department)

According to the sheriff, the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit initiated a vehicle stop in Fort Gay after observing suspicious behavior and an expired registration. They say the vehicle accelerated after police activated emergency lights and sirens. The pursuit began on US Route 52 in Fort Gay, and ended after the suspect vehicle became disabled in Milam Creek in Dunlow.

The driver fled on foot and was arrested following a short pursuit and brief struggle. Police say a female stayed in the vehicle and they also discovered that a 7-month-old baby in the vehicle. Police say no one was injured in the incident.

Nelson was charged with Felony Fleeing in a Vehicle, Felony Child Neglect, Battery on a Police Officer, Fleeing on Foot, Obstructing, and Driving while Revoked for DUI from this incident, according to police.

The sheriff says he also had warrants for Grand Larceny, (2) 3rd Offensive Domestic Battery, a Circuit Court capias, 2nd Offense Domestic Battery or Assault, Domestic Assault, Domestic Battery, 3rd Offense Domestic Battery or Assault, and attempted to commit a misdemeanor.

