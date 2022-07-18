KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One man was arrested after stealing nearly $1.5 million worth of copper and selling it to recycling centers around Kanawha County for several months.

During a press conference from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, they say Clarence Wayne Giles, 31 of Charleston, was the man arrested.

They say Giles had received $16,000 for the copper.

Deputies say Giles would take the copper from light poles in the Kanawha County area.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Joe Crawford says the damage was more than just a few dimmed lights. He says the amount stolen was, “pretty substantial to the infrastructure.”

Areas impacted include Charleston, Sissonville and South Charleston. They say more areas could have been impacted.

The investigation is ongoing.