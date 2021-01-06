Man arrested after shooting parents

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A man has was taken into custody after allegedly shooting his parents in Floyd County, Kentucky Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Kentucky State Police say Kenny Logan Chaffins discharged a firearm towards his mother and father, injuring both. Chaffins is charged with two counts of first-degree assault.

Police responded to a call about a shooting on Caney Fork Road in which two people were injured. The victims, Rhonda Chaffins and James Chaffins were taken to Highlands Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chaffins is currently being held in the Floyd County Detention Center.

KSP is still investigating the incident.