Man arrested after shots-fired in Nitro

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – A Nitro man has been arrested on charges of Wanton Endangerment Involving a Firearm.

Gregory “Tyler” Blaylock, of Nitro, was arrested after police were called to a shots-fired complaint in the 400 block of Main Street in Nitro around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, according to a criminal complaint. Police began searching for a suspect who was reportedly carrying an AR-style rifle. They say they found Blaylock in the area matching the description of the alleged suspect.

Police say Blaylock willingly put his firearm down and complied with officers. While searching the suspect, police said they found a Glock pistol and magazine for the pistol on him.

According to the criminal complaint, Blaylock told police he “was seeing that people that were following him” and attempted to shoot at them. He allegedly fired 10-12 rounds from his porch and inside his apartment.

No one was injured in the incident, and police say they found bullet holes in the apartment complex’s cinderblock, an air conditioning unit outside a neighboring apartment, the porch, a nearby dumpster and in the side of the business next door to the apartment complex.

Police said because two people were inside the business at the time, the suspect is being charged with Wanton Endangerment Involving a Firearm.

