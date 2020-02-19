NITRO, WV (WOWK) – A Nitro man has been arrested on charges of Wanton Endangerment Involving a Firearm.
Gregory “Tyler” Blaylock, of Nitro, was arrested after police were called to a shots-fired complaint in the 400 block of Main Street in Nitro around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, according to a criminal complaint. Police began searching for a suspect who was reportedly carrying an AR-style rifle. They say they found Blaylock in the area matching the description of the alleged suspect.
Police say Blaylock willingly put his firearm down and complied with officers. While searching the suspect, police said they found a Glock pistol and magazine for the pistol on him.
According to the criminal complaint, Blaylock told police he “was seeing that people that were following him” and attempted to shoot at them. He allegedly fired 10-12 rounds from his porch and inside his apartment.
No one was injured in the incident, and police say they found bullet holes in the apartment complex’s cinderblock, an air conditioning unit outside a neighboring apartment, the porch, a nearby dumpster and in the side of the business next door to the apartment complex.
Police said because two people were inside the business at the time, the suspect is being charged with Wanton Endangerment Involving a Firearm.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- West Virginia State Senate votes against greyhound racing bill
- Maryland Walmart employee becomes unlikely viral sensation
- Man arrested after shots-fired in Nitro
- Lost ring found in another country – 47 years later
- WV Senate passes ‘Born Alive’ bill
- Ruskin man creates purple light display in honor of mother fighting pancreatic cancer
- Chief magistrate judge in Harrison resigns
- Beam Distilling fills 16 millionth barrel of bourbon
- Grants available to help counties clean up from floods
- Conservative group seeks end to death penalty in Ohio