HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after stealing a Huntington police cruiser and then leading law enforcement on a multi-state pursuit that went from Ohio to Kentucky.

The Huntington Police Department says one of their cruisers was stolen from the HPD headquarters at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

The cruiser was found in Lawrence County, Ohio, and they tried to pull the driver over, but he fled from the scene.

Law enforcement was able to arrest the man, Rodney Sears, after the pursuit went into Morehead, Kentucky, in the westbound lanes of I-64.