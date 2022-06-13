WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested Monday evening after a vehicle pursuit on US-52 in Wayne County.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, deputies from their Drug Enforcement Unit tried to catch a driver going southbound on US-52. They say the driver started to go faster and then began passing other vehicles while driving fast.

Sheriff Thompson says they arrested Bernard “Bernie” Hickman in Prichard and he is being charged with felony fleeing in a vehicle.

They say Hickman was on Parole at the time of his arrest.