MILTON, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested after choking a woman at the April Dawn Park in Milton.

The Milton Police Department says on Thursday, Timothy Townsend choked a woman after a fight at the park. He then fled the scene.

Townsend was arrested and is being charged with Strangulation, Domestic Assault and Battery and Unlawful Restraint.

He is being held at the Western Regional Jail.