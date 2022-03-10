CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing a charge of first-degree robbery after an incident in Charleston last week.

According to court documents from Kanawha County Magistrate Court, the victim was selling a pair of Apple airpods on Facebook Marketplace for $130 and had agreed to meet with a person interested in purchasing them who had messaged him from a Facebook Account called “Gunz Up.”

The victim went to the Par Mar gas station in the 1500 block of Washington Street to exchange the money for the airpods. According to the court documents, the suspect, later identified as Delavawntay Patterson, 41, of Dunbar, asked if the victim had change, and the victim responded that he did not.

Court documents say Patterson then allegedly pulled a handgun from his waist band, pointed it at the victim, took the airpods and fled on foot. Authorities say video surveillance allegedly confirmed the victim’s account of the incident.

Police say they created a “lookout bulletin” for Patterson that was sent to agencies around the state. At the time, Patterson’s identity was not known, and the Wheeling Police Department identified him to law enforcement in Kanawha County.

Patterson was booked in the South Central Regional Jail in the early morning hours of Thursday, March 10 and is being held on a $25,000 bond.