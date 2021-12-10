Man arrested for alleged robbery in Mason, West Virginia

The Mason Police Department says Jasper Lee Bonecutter, of Letart, was arrested and charged with felony robbery involving a firearm. (Photo Courtesy: Mason Police Department)

MASON, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested after an investigation into an alleged armed robbery in Mason, West Virginia.

According to the Mason Police Department, the alleged robbery happened around 9 p.m. last night, Thursday, Dec. 9, on 3rd Street in Mason. Police say members of the MPD and Mason County Sheriff’s deputies then executed a search warrant at a home where they believed the suspect was located and two men were placed into custody.

The Mason Police Department says Jasper Lee Bonecutter, of Letart, was arrested and charged with felony robbery involving a firearm. He was taken to the Western Regional Jail to await arraignment.