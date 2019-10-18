Man arrested for attempting to light friend on fire in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — A Cabell County man has been arrested after Mason County deputies say he attempted to set his friend on fire. The incident was reported on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 2:37 p.m. on Huntington Road in Glenwood, West Virginia.

Deputies say they were dispatched in reference to a disturbance where someone poured gas on another individual and tried to set them on fire. According to deputies, the victim, Dale Hughes, stated his Corey Turner, came in his room and was mumbling stuff, but he couldn’t understand what he was saying. Hughes says Turner then poured gas on the bed that Hughes was on and had a lighter in his hand. Hughes told deputies he quickly jumped up and had to stop the defendant from lighting the lighter because he was going to catch the bed on fire. Once Hughes stopped him, Turner walked outside and left the area.

Deputies say Turner was found a short time later trespassing in a field, where he was apparently hiding in the weeds. Deputies located him on Huntington Road after he came off of that property.

Turner has been charged with 4th-degree arson.

