CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into his neighbor’s home early Thursday morning.

According to Charleston Police, a man was awakened by a loud noise and woke up to find his neighbor inside of his home in St. Albans.

The man said that Larry Sheetz yelled “shoot me, mother f—er.” He shot at Sheetz but missed.

Larry Sheetz was found and arrested at his house next door.

Police say they found a sledgehammer near the front door. They believe Sheetz used it to break into the home.

Sheetz is charged with burglary, which could come with a prison sentence of one to 15 years.