FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is facing burglary and breaking & entering charges after an investigation in Fayette County.

Deputies say that on the night of Feb. 15, they arrived on the scene of a burglary in progress on Loops Road. They say they found that someone had forcefully opened a cabin and an outbuilding and saw tracks in the snow leading away from the property.

The next day, deputies say they received a call from West Virginia State Troopers in Rainelle with more information about the case. Troopers told the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office that a suspect they were investigating for a separate burglary admitted to them that he had committed the crime on Loops Road.

31-year-old Jason Zickafoos, of Sewell Mountain, was charged with burglary and breaking & entering, both felonies, and destruction of property, which is a misdemeanor.

He was taken to the Southern Regional Jail after he failed to post a $50,000 bond.

Anyone with any information about this case should contact Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590.