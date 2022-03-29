PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) — A Parkersburg man has been arrested after a laptop with his name engraved on it had images of child pornography.

According to the Parkersburg Police Department, David K. Lemming, 54 of Parkersburg, was arrested on Mar. 25, 2022, after a search warrant was executed by Parkersburg detectives and troopers assigned to West Virginia State Police’s Crimes Against Children Task Force in Feb. 2022.

They say detectives and troopers found a laptop with the engraving “Built for David K Lemming” attached to it. A forensic examination was done and it was found to have 11 images of child pornography.

Lemming was processed at the Parkersburg Police Department and was arraigned in the Wood County Magistrate Court. His bond was set at $100,000 but he was unable to post bond and is being held at North Central Regional Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing in Magistrate Court.