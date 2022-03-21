SANDY HOOK, KY (WOWK)—A man was arrested for dealing alcohol and drugs to minors in Kentucky.

The Elliott County Sheriff’s Office says that Joseph Gembrowski was arrested on Wednesday, Mar. 16, 2022 for soliciting underaged children with alcohol and drugs.

Mr. Gembrowski was charged with first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor under the age of 16 involving an illegal controlled substance, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

The sheriff’s office says this investigation is ongoing and that further charges may be pending.