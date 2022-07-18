PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—An arrest has been made in the case of a vehicle that crashed through a garage in Putnam County.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says that Jason Bounds was arrested.

The owner of the home, Matt Smith, spoke with 13 News on July 10 and told us that he believed the vehicle went airborne before smashing through the corner of his garage and then exiting through the garage door at a high rate of speed.

Smith said both cars in his garage were damaged and that he found a Buick emblem along with other debris at the scene.