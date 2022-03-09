BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A man was arrested on Mar. 8, 2022, for a fatal DUI crash that killed two in Boyd County in Feb. 2022.

Peyton Sparks, 19, on Feb. 15, 2022, in the 7500 block of State Route 168 in Catlettsburg, tried to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone where he hit another vehicle head-on. Sparks was taken to the hospital and the two in the other vehicle, Opel Wilkes and Victor Alferes, originally thought to be Rigoberto Madrigal.

Sparks was arrested on Mar. 8, 2022, at around 3:30 p.m. at his residence by the Kentucky State Police.

Sparks is being charged with two counts of murder, two counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, one count of reckless driving, improper passing, failure of owner to maintain insurance, operating on a suspended license, no registration plates and possession of marijuana.

He is being held on $1 million cash bond.

This case remains under investigation.