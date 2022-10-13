KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been taken into custody on wanton endangerment charges in Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the man is accused of firing a gun into the air from his moving vehicle in the Quincy area.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The sheriff’s office says the man was arrested near Greenbrier Street and taken to the South Central Regional Jail. The man’s name has not been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update this article as more details become available.