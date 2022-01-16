Man arrested for grand larceny in Clendenin

A man has been arrested after a trailer was stolen in late December in Clendenin, police say. (Photo Courtesy: Clendenin Police Department)

CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) — A man has been arrested after a trailer was stolen in late December in Clendenin, police say.

The Clendenin Police Department says they were investigating the incident that happened in the 600 block of Maywood Avenue West. A nearby surveillance camera caught two individuals stealing the trailer.

A previous post on the Clendenin police Facebook page says that one person was already identified by law enforcement, but the other man was not found.

The previously unknown man has now been identified by Clendenin police and has been arrested, according to their recent Facebook post.

Law enforcement says they executed a warrant on Tracey Brown, 42 from Cabin Creek, on Jan. 15, 2022.

They say Brown is being charged with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit a felony, and destruction of property.