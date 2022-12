CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — A man has been arrested for, “an incident involving a firearm,” at Tyler Ridge Apartments in Cross Lanes, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say this happened around 3 p.m.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. We will update you as more information becomes available.