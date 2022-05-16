LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested on multiple charges that include reckless driving, fleeing, drugs and more.

According to Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Dennis Cooper was arrested on May 15.

Cooper is being charged with reckless driving, left of center, fleeing in vehicle, driving suspended, possession of marijuana and fentanyl, and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamines.

He also had two capias out of Logan County Circuit Court and an outstanding warrant out of Logan County Magistrate Court.